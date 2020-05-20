Sections
Jharkhand restricts movement of individuals across state, essential activities exempted

Updated: May 20, 2020 19:16 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 with some relaxations. (HT photo/ Diwakar Prasad)

The Jharkhand government has strictly prohibited the movement of individuals between 7 pm to 7 am.

However, essential activities have been exempted.

“Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited in Jharkhand between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue orders under appropriate provisions of law to ensure strict compliance,” the state government said.

The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 with some relaxations.



