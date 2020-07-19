Jharkhand’s coronavirus count rises to 5,399, death toll at 48

A total of 2,656 have been recovered/discharged, and 48 deaths, informed the health department. (Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo)

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand rose to 5,399 including 2,695 active cases, said State Health Department on Sunday.

A total of 2,656 have been recovered/discharged, and 48 deaths, informed the health department.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total Covid-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.