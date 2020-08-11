Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 189 with 11 more fatalities

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 189 with 11 more fatalities

Jharkhand now has 8,849 active coronavirus cases, while 9,748 people have recovered from the disease, the state government bulletin said.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

A total of 531 fresh cases raised the tally in Jharkhand to 18,786. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Eleven more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, pushing the death toll to 189, a state government bulletin said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

A total of 531 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,786, it said.

Jharkhand now has 8,849 active coronavirus cases, while 9,748 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The mortality rate is one per cent and the recovery rate 51.88 per cent, it added.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JD(U) snubs LJP says alliance in Bihar is with BJP, NDA rift widens
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
India could’ve been in top 3 world economies in next 7-8 yrs: Rajnath Singh
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed building in Kolkata
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
Top-seeded Simona Halep makes 2nd round of Prague Open
Aug 11, 2020 21:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.