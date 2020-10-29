Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally breaches 100,000-mark

Currently, Ranchi has 1,765 active cases, 23,396 recoveries and 174 deaths. (ANI File)

Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 345 new Covid-19 cases even as the state’s tally crossed the 100,000-mark.

With these new cases, the state’s total count has touched 100,569; including 5,363 active cases, 94,326 recoveries and 880 deaths. The state has so far tested 3.19 million samples.

According to the health department’s bulletin released on October 28, the state capital, Ranchi, which has been hit hardest by the pandemic, topped the list, recording 92 fresh cases. Besides, Dhanbad and Bokaro reported the second and third-highest number of cases, adding 53 and 30 patients respectively.

Of the four deaths reported, two each took place in Ranchi and one each in Deoghar and Lohardaga districts.

With the addition of 92 new Covid-19 cases, Ranchi has so far reported 25,335 cases, which accounts for over 25% of the total 100, 569 cases.

According to the bulletin, the pandemic’s seven days’ growth rate stood at 0.38% and the disease’s doubling period was 164.29 days. The recovery rate was 93.79% and mortality rate was 0.87%.

Jharkhand, however, heaved a sigh of relief this month after daily detection of cases took a sharp decline.

The average daily detection of cases came down to as low as 600 cases in October from 1,396 cases in September.

Thirteen districts--Chatra, Deoghar, Garhwa, Giridih, Godda, Hazaribag, Koderma, Latehar, Lohardaga, Pakur, Palamu, Ramgarh and Sahebgunj-- have lesser than 100 active cases at present.

The state is doing better in terms of testing. Till October 28, Jharkhand tested over 319,300 people, which accounts for 9.70% of the state’s 32.9 million population.

The state’s test per million (TPM) population stood at 83,004 against the national average of 77,527 on October 26. It’s positivity rate was 3.19%.

It had tested over 1 million samples in last 29 days alone.