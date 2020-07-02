Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand’ s Covid-19 tally crosses 2,500; 35 new cases reported

Jharkhand’ s Covid-19 tally crosses 2,500; 35 new cases reported

The state now has 579 active cases, while 1,931 people, including 47 during the day, recovered from the disease, it said.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:05 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ranchi

Jharkhand’s recovery rate stood at 76.48 per cent, while the mortality rate is 0.59 per cent, the bulletin added. (Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo)

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally rose to 2,525 with 35 more people testing positive on Wednesday, a government bulletin said.

The state now has 579 active cases, while 1,931 people, including 47 during the day, recovered from the disease, it said.

The state’s recovery rate stood at 76.48 per cent, while the mortality rate is 0.59 per cent, the bulletin added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maoist with Rs 29 lakh bounty nabbed in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon
Jul 02, 2020 08:16 IST
Sara Ali Khan takes fans inside her colourful home, shows her ‘happy place’
Jul 02, 2020 08:16 IST
Twitter removes image tweet by Donald Trump over NYT copyright complaint
Jul 02, 2020 08:14 IST
Anushka says she spent 21 days with Virat in first six months of marriage
Jul 02, 2020 08:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.