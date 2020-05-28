Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 458, over 30 new cases reported

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 458, over 30 new cases reported

The recovery rate in Jharkhand is 41.70%, while the mortality rate is 0.87%, according to state department’s health bulletin said.

Updated: May 28, 2020 07:43 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Ranchi

Health workers in protective gear during a large scale screening of residents in the Hindpirhi coronavirus containment zone in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Wednesday. (Diwakar Prasad/HT Photo )

Jharkhand has reported 32 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 458, according to a bulletin issued by the state government on Wednesday.

There are 258 active cases in the state at present, while 175 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease, it said.

Four persons have so far died due to Covid-19 in the state, the bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 279 were detected among migrant workers who returned from outside the state.



The recovery rate in the state is 41.70 per cent, while the mortality rate is 0.87 per cent, the bulletin said.

Total 5,343 travellers are under surveillance and asymptomatic, while 3,901 people have completed observation of 28 days, it said.

Total 97,450 people are in various quarantine centres across the state and 2,52,168 are undergoing home isolation, it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After 12-hr rescue ops, 3-yr-old who fell in Telangana borewell found dead
May 28, 2020 09:02 IST
Riddhima shares Rishi Kapoor’s priceless photo from her wedding
May 28, 2020 09:01 IST
Dukes can swing even without saliva because of quality, says owner
May 28, 2020 09:03 IST
Parineeti reunites exes Alia, Sidharth with star-studded throwback pic
May 28, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.