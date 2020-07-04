Sections
Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally nears 2,700; 63 new cases recorded

There are 681 active cases while 2,001 people have recovered from the disease, including 13 during the day, and 15 patients have died so far, it said.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:14 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ranchi

The recovery rate in the state stands at 74.19 per cent while the mortality rate is 0.55 per cent, the bulletin said. (Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo)

Sixty-three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 2,697, a government bulletin said.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 74.19 per cent while the mortality rate is 0.55 per cent, the bulletin said.

Among the total number of cases, 2,060 are migrants, it said.



The 15 fatalities were reported from Ranchi (four), Hazaribag (three), two each in Bokaro and Giridih and one each in Gumla, Koderma, Simdega and Sahibganj, the bulletin said.

Of the 1,52,511 samples collected so far, 1,51,699 have been tested for Covid-19, it added.

