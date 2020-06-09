Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally rises to 1,330

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally rises to 1,330

In a bulletin, the state government said 187 Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infection since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31, taking the state’s tally to 1,330.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:49 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Ranchi

On Monday night, a bulletin had said that the state has reported the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 147 infections. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

The number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand has risen to 1,330 with 187 new infections reported, the state government said on Tuesday.

In a bulletin, the state government said 187 Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infection since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31, taking the state’s tally to 1,330.

On Monday night, a bulletin had said that the state has reported the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 147 infections.

Of the total 1,330 Covid-19 cases, the number of active cases was 804 as 519 people have recovered from the disease and seven people have died of the infection, it said.



Three deaths were reported from Ranchi district three, and one each from Bokaro, Giridih, Koderma and Simdega About five lakh migrants have returned to Jharkhand since May 1. At least 1,066 migrants have tested positive for Covid-19, the bulletin added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sonam crashed sister Rhea’s first date with boyfriend ‘and never left’
Jun 09, 2020 16:04 IST
George Floyd’s classmates recall ‘big brother’ who protected and inspired
Jun 09, 2020 16:03 IST
Central teams deployed in over 50 districts, municipalities with high Covid-19 cases: Health minister
Jun 09, 2020 16:02 IST
‘Over 1,800 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 till date’: Mumbai Police
Jun 09, 2020 16:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.