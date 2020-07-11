Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally rises to 3,663, death toll at 24

Jharkhand reported 145 new Covid-19 cases and one death from the disease on Saturday, taking the tally to 3,663 and the death toll to 24.

While the maximum 21 cases were reported from Garhwa district, 15 cases were detected in Ranchi. Besides, East Singhbhum and Koderma recorded 13 cases each, Chatra reported 12 cases and Ramgarh registered 10 cases.

The state has so far recorded 2, 256 recoveries. There are 1,383 active cases at present.

One patient from Bihar admitted in a private hospital in Ranchi was also tested positive.

A 60-year-old man, a resident of Giridih’s Bagodar block, died from coronavirus disease in a private hospital in capital Ranchi on Saturday morning.

“The deceased had gone to his daughter’s place in Ramgarh about a fortnight ago. He had developed some health complications there. The family members then took him to a private hospital in Ranchi for treatment. He died on Saturday morning,” said Giridih civil surgeon Dr B Das.

He added, “Since the deceased was out of the district for nearly a fortnight, there is no need to create a containment zone here.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday, hours after their swab samples were taken by a team of health department officials at his residence.

The CM went into home quarantine soon after one of his cabinet colleagues - Mithilesh Kumar and one JMM lawmaker Mathura Prasad Mahto tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. The chief minister had been in their contact for the past few days.