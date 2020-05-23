Sections
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand’s Ranchi in orange zone now

Jharkhand’s Ranchi in orange zone now

“Ranchi has come in the orange zone from the red zone from today. Doubling of cases in Ranchi once climbed to 3.5 days. Now doubling rate is 5.7 days,” said Ranchi DC Rai Mahimapat Ray and SSP Anish Gupta in a joint press conference.

Updated: May 23, 2020 19:47 IST

By Asian News International, Ranchi

Women walking under an umbrella during rain brought about by the approach of Cyclone Amphan, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Jharkhand’s Ranchi is now included in the orange zone in view of the low incidence of Covid-19 cases being reported in the past few days, said officials on Friday.

“Ranchi has come in the orange zone from the red zone from today. Doubling of cases in Ranchi once climbed to 3.5 days. Now doubling rate is 5.7 days,” said Ranchi DC Rai Mahimapat Ray and SSP Anish Gupta in a joint press conference.

They said the district administration is making all efforts to deal with the problems of migrants coming in the state.

“No relaxation will be there in the lockdown for Eid,” They appealed people to observe Eid following lockdown norms and perform Namaz inside houses while maintaining social distancing.



The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 323 in the state on Friday, according to Health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

For trade students, online classes can’t replicate hands on
May 23, 2020 20:28 IST
David Warner’s latest TikTok video is inspired by Bala. Watch
May 23, 2020 20:16 IST
Covid 19 update: Karnataka imposes 14-day quarantine,tougher restrictions for arrivals from 6 worst-hit states
May 23, 2020 20:13 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 47,190, over 28,000 cases in Mumbai
May 23, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.