Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand Sub-Committee proposes to waive off EMIs for middle-class families, auto drivers

Jharkhand Sub-Committee proposes to waive off EMIs for middle-class families, auto drivers

The proposal has been sent to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, requesting him to present it before the Central government.

Updated: May 19, 2020 18:39 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

The Sub-Committee, headed by State’s Health Minister Banna Gupta, laid out the proposal during its high-level meeting. (HT photo/)

The Sub-Committee of four ministers, formed to formulate strategies related to lockdown in Jharkhand, has proposed to waive off equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of middle-class families and auto drivers.

The proposal has been sent to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, requesting him to present it before the Central government. The Sub-Committee, headed by State’s Health Minister Banna Gupta, laid out the proposal during its high-level meeting here on Monday.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage

“During the lockdown, middle-class families are facing tremendous burden. Also, auto drivers are prohibited from working. Hence, they are not able to repay loans or EMIs. The state government will write to the Centre to waive off EMI, loans and rate of interests for the lockdown period,” said Gupta.

Apart from this, many other proposals were also sent to the Chief Minister. The Sub-Committee agreed on increasing the number of ‘Didi Kitchens’ at Panchayat level, bringing back the migrants by trains, buses and even in flights, deploying security guards at quarantine centres and providing ration to rickshaw pullers and slum dwellers among others.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TMC to hire 39 doctors for Kalwa hospital
May 19, 2020 19:13 IST
Infant burnt alive in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district as hut catches fire
May 19, 2020 19:12 IST
Oral cancer screening suspended due to Covid-19 risk
May 19, 2020 19:11 IST
Minister Uday Samant asks UGC to cancel Maharashtra varsity’s final year exams too
May 19, 2020 19:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.