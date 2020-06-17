Jharkhand to share its views on Covid fight with Centre in writing: CM Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren hinted that the state expected financial assistance, grains for the poor and money to the poor through direct benefit transfer in view of the pandemic-induced economic hardships. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

The Jharkhand government would share its views on the Covid-19 fight with the Centre in writing as Chief Minister Hemant Soren did not get the chance to speak during a video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers on Tuesday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Soren said that the meeting emphasised on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together.

“Our turn did not come. So, we listened to the Prime Minister and could not put forth our side. But, the PM said that those who could not speak can share their views in writing. So, we can send him (our views) in writing, which is also a medium and that medium will be used,” Soren told reporters after he attended the video conference from the Jharkhand Mantralaya.

Health Minister Banna Gupta, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni and Director General of Police M V Rao were present during the video conference, an official said.

He hinted that the state expected financial assistance, grains for the poor and money to the poor through direct benefit transfer in view of the pandemic-induced economic hardships. Modi held a meeting with chief ministers and Lt Governors of 21 states and union territories on the Covid-19 pandemic.