Sections
Home / Ranchi / Labourers in Jharkhand need to give details to govt before going to work outside state: Hemant Soren

Labourers in Jharkhand need to give details to govt before going to work outside state: Hemant Soren

The move comes after the government underwent a tedious process of registering stranded migrant workers to facilitate their return to Jharkhand from far-off places such as Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 10:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

More than seven lakh people of Jharkhand work in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Nagaland. (ANI)

The Jharkhand government has decided that a labourer going outside the state for work will have to provide personal and job details to the administration so that it could reach out to the person in any eventuality, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Thursday.

The move comes after the government underwent a tedious process of registering stranded migrant workers to facilitate their return to Jharkhand from far-off places such as Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“Labourers generally go outside with the help of their acquaintances and the state government did not have any idea about their whereabouts. So, we have decided that if a labourer goes to other states to work, they should have the consent of the state government so that arrangements can be made for their safety when required,” Soren said.

More than seven lakh people of Jharkhand work in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Nagaland.



Of these, nearly five lakh have returned by Shramik Special trains, buses and flights, official sources said.

“The migrant labourers include women and there were reports that crimes were committed against them. The state government would like to make efforts for their safety as well. We can make safer arrangements for them,” the chief minister told reporters.

There are some far-off places in the country where it is not possible for common people to reach but workers go to such areas, he said.

“Restrictions and strict laws exist to work in border areas. When labourers go to such places, the state government should have their details so that assistance could reach them in any eventuality,” Soren said.

On whether all stranded migrants have reached Jharkhand, the chief minister said many were yet to come.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anushka Sharma shares mesmerising view from her balcony
Jun 05, 2020 11:21 IST
Covid-19 can explosively rebound in Canada if measures relaxed too early, warns Tam
Jun 05, 2020 11:15 IST
UP: 35 migrants injured after bus falls into ditch
Jun 05, 2020 11:14 IST
World Environment Day: A quest towards sustainability
Jun 05, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.