Lalu Prasad stays in bungalow, occupant in guest house; BJP questions ‘irony’

The Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the continuation of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and fodder scam accused Lalu Prasad in the director’s bungalow of Rajendra institute of medical science (RIMS) while the new director was staying in the state guest house after taking charge.

“It’s an irony that the director is a paying guest and the prisoner is enjoying a good time in his bungalow,” said BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo. He also mentioned that the state guest house charges Rs 800 per day and questioned why the government would spend public money to bear the cost of housing an accused.

“It is a strange situation,” he said, adding that the Hemant Soren government was meting out special treatment to the fodder scam accused.

BJP state president Deepak Prakash questioned why an accused serving jail terms should be allowed to stay at Kelly’s bungalow (as RIMS director’s bungalow is known).

He said Lalu was shifted from the paying ward in August when there was a spurt in coronavirus cases and RIMS has a covid ward. “Now the virus infection is on the decline and the prisoner should be moved out of the director’s bungalow to the jail,” Prakash said.

Inspector general in charge of Jharkhand prisons said there was no decision regarding his shifting as of now. The IG (Prison) mentioned that the authority would abide by the court order.

The RJD chief was admitted to RIMS in December 2018 and shifted to Kelly’s bunglow four months back for clinical safety as he was suffering from critical ailments.

Recently, Lalu had applied for bail that was to be heard on November 6. The Jharkhand high court has deferred the hearing to November 27, however.

Dr Umesh Prasad, who was treating Lalu, said he has 16 diseases and requires regular monitoring. “We have submitted (health documents) and (are) waiting for the court’s directives,” he said.

The RIMS in the recent past has submitted the details of Lalu’s health condition in writing to the Jharkhand high court that was monitoring the fodder scam cases.