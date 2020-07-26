Sections
Home / Ranchi / Lalu’s swab samples taken for Covid-19 test as precautionary measure

Lalu’s swab samples taken for Covid-19 test as precautionary measure

Lalu Prasad’s Covid-19 test report is expected to come on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:38 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Ranchi

Prasad’s samples were taken as a precautionary measure as Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he is admitted, is a Covid-19 designated hospital, Dr Umesh Prasad said. (PTI)

The swab samples of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, currently admitted in a Ranchi hospital, were taken for Covid-19 test on Saturday, a senior doctor of the facility said.

He said that the test report is expected to come on Sunday.

Prasad’s samples were taken as a precautionary measure as Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he is admitted, is a Covid-19 designated hospital, Dr Umesh Prasad said.

The former Bihar chief minister, who is serving jail sentences in cases of multi-crore fodder scam, has been under treatment at RIMS for multiple-ailments.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

29 from Mumbai’s Mankhurd facility for special people test positive for Covid-19
Jul 26, 2020 00:42 IST
15 IPS officers shifted, Kanpur, Ayodhya get new police chiefs
Jul 26, 2020 00:40 IST
14-yr-old is Goa’s youngest Covid-19 victim; positive cases rise to 4,686
Jul 26, 2020 00:40 IST
Will those seeking lifting of lockdown take responsibility for deaths, asks Maharashtra CM
Jul 26, 2020 00:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.