Lockdown 3.0: Stranded people reach Jharkhand from Tamil Nadu

Lockdown 3.0: Stranded people reach Jharkhand from Tamil Nadu

Several arrangements were made by railways for the benefit of passengers as most of the passengers were patients, coming from Vellore.

Updated: May 08, 2020 18:12 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ranchi

Railway staff were deputed to guide them on their arrival at the station here. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT photo. Representative )

Stranded people including patients reached at Hatia Railway Station on Thursday via a special train from Tamil Nadu’s Katpadi.

Arrangements was made for 50 wheelchairs, sufficient coolies, drinking water.

Railway staff were deputed to guide them on their arrival at the station here.



