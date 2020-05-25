Mandatory 14-day quarantine for all passengers coming to Ranchi: Jharkhand government

Any person travelling to Jharkhand and intending to exit the state within 72 hours and any returnee who has already undergone the prescribed quarantine period are exempted from the 14-day quarantine norm. (ANI)

All air passengers coming to Ranchi from Monday, when domestic air services will resume after two months, would have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days, the Jharkhand government said.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said all the airlines operating from the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi should share the list of arriving passengers with details as required by the state transport department.

Every passenger coming to the state by flight “shall have to compulsorily stay in home quarantine for 14 days, observing the guidelines issued by the Department of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education,” the notification said.

However, any person travelling to Jharkhand and intending to exit the state within 72 hours and any returnee who has already undergone the prescribed quarantine period are exempted from the 14-day quarantine norm, it said.

The state transport department also asked outgoing passengers to reach the airport at least two hours ahead of scheduled flight times and go for web check-in to avoid standing in a queue, an official statement said here.

They have to enter the aircraft wearing face masks and gloves, sanitize their luggage, download Arogya Setu app and maintain social distance, the department said in another notification.

According to it, confirmed flight tickets and flight boarding pass would be treated as lockdown passes and only authorised taxis are allowed to ferrying passengers from their houses to the airport.

State Transport Secretary K Ravi Kumar, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Rai and Birsa Munda Airport authorities took stock of the preparations on Sunday.

There were no domestic flights in the country for two months because of the Covid-19 induced lockdown.