Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Koderma district

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Press Trust of India

The encounter was led by the 22nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force along with state police personnel. (PTI file photo. Representative image)

A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Koderma district on Thursday, officials said.

The gunbattle took place in the Patro Fall-Satgawan forests area of the district at about 2:30 PM, they said.

The body of the Maoist, a .303 calibre rifle and a magazine of AK series has been recovered, they said.

The encounter was led by the 22nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force along with state police personnel.