Sections
Home / Ranchi / Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Koderma district

Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Koderma district

The gunbattle took place in the Patro Fall-Satgawan forests area of the district at about 2:30 PM, officials said.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:08 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Press Trust of India

The encounter was led by the 22nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force along with state police personnel. (PTI file photo. Representative image)

A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Koderma district on Thursday, officials said.

The gunbattle took place in the Patro Fall-Satgawan forests area of the district at about 2:30 PM, they said.

The body of the Maoist, a .303 calibre rifle and a magazine of AK series has been recovered, they said.

The encounter was led by the 22nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force along with state police personnel.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Virus-affected mothers give birth to Covid positive infants in Pune
Jun 18, 2020 17:25 IST
WHO official says malaria drug won’t stop coronavirus deaths
Jun 18, 2020 17:23 IST
Former state health minister’s PA among three booked for illegal liquor trade in Ferozepur
Jun 18, 2020 17:15 IST
HP tribal villages tense after India-China border buildup
Jun 18, 2020 17:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.