Minor cousins found hanging from tree in Jharkhand forest

Bodies of two cousins, aged 15 and 12, were found hanging from a tree by a single dupatta in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district on Wednesday two days after they went missing after leaving their homes to a nearby jungle to get some grass. “We recovered the dead bodies late last evening. Their deaths look to have happened in mysterious circumstances. We are investigating the matter and sent the dead bodies for post mortem. Anything more could be said only after we get the post mortem reports,” said Jyotilal Rajwad, a local police officer.