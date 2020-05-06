Sections
Home / Ranchi / Nepal sends monetary aid to its citizens living in Ranchi amid corona lockdown

Nepal sends monetary aid to its citizens living in Ranchi amid corona lockdown

Most of the Nepali diaspora work in Ranchi as watchmen or in hotels, and were facing problems since the imposition of lockdown.

Updated: May 06, 2020 17:30 IST

By Asian News International, Ranchi

Ranchi, India - May 4, 2020: Central Reserve Police (CRPF) personnel stationed near the coronavirus containment zone in Hindpirhi. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Food material, worth Rs 1.20 lakh sent by the Nepal government and cash was distributed among Nepali citizens who are currently stranded in Ranchi due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“I had spoken to Nepal government day before yesterday. They sent the money in my account yesterday. I shopped for all the food material, called up these people and gave it to them, and also giving them Rs 500-1000 in cash,” said Suman Bhandari, one of the Nepali citizen working here.

Meanwhile, the Nepal government on Wednesday decided to extend the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak in the country until May 18.



All Nepal’s borders have also been sealed in the wake of the lockdown extension.

