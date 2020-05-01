Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / One more Covid-19 case in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 111

One more Covid-19 case in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 111

A total of 35,043 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in India. 8,889 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Updated: May 01, 2020 11:22 IST

By Asian News International, Ranchi

Ranchi, India - April 29, 2020: Security personnel stand guard at Hindpirhi locality, one of the coronavirus containment zone, during lockdown, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

One person from Godda district has tested positive for Covid-19 last night, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand to 111.

“The patient had returned from Kolkata. A total of 111 persons have been affected by coronavirus so far in Jharkhand,” Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

A total of 35,043 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in India. 8,889 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 25,007 active cases of Covid-19 in the country at present. 1,147 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 Live: First train carrying 1200 migrants leaves Telangana for Jharkhand
May 01, 2020 11:21 IST
Centre releases revised list of Covid-19 red zones, Jharkhand has only 1
May 01, 2020 11:16 IST
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held before May 27, says EC
May 01, 2020 11:02 IST
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
May 01, 2020 09:00 IST

latest news

Amazon says India business was most affected by Covid-19 pandemic
May 01, 2020 11:20 IST
Covid-19 patient recovers in Himachal, seven active cases remain
May 01, 2020 11:20 IST
First special train to ferry migrants stranded in Covid-19 lockdown begins journey
May 01, 2020 11:20 IST
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa shares statement post actor’s death
May 01, 2020 11:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.