One more Covid-19 case in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 111
A total of 35,043 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in India. 8,889 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
One person from Godda district has tested positive for Covid-19 last night, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand to 111.
“The patient had returned from Kolkata. A total of 111 persons have been affected by coronavirus so far in Jharkhand,” Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.
There are 25,007 active cases of Covid-19 in the country at present. 1,147 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date.