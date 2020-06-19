Sections
Home / Ranchi / One more Covid-19 death in Jharkhand, toll rises to 11

One more Covid-19 death in Jharkhand, toll rises to 11

This is the second death in the last two days with the mortality rate of the state standing at 0.57 per cent compared to the national rate of 3.33 per cent, it said.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 07:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

With 47 people recovering from the disease, the total number of cured patients now stands at 1,198. (PTI)

Jharkhand reported one more Covid-19 fatality on Thursday, taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 11, a government bulletin said.

This is the second death in the last two days with the mortality rate of the state standing at 0.57 per cent compared to the national rate of 3.33 per cent, it said.

Twenty-three fresh Covid-19 cases were detected during the day taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,919, the bulletin said.

With 47 people recovering from the disease, the total number of cured patients now stands at 1,198.



Jharkhand now has 710 active cases, it said.

Of the total coronavirus positive cases, 1,588 were migrant workers, the bulletin added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Galwan Valley clash: People in 2 Bengal villages wait patiently for their fallen heroes
Jun 19, 2020 08:34 IST
My family ensured I was never alone during the time I felt suicidal: Shami
Jun 19, 2020 08:32 IST
Oil prices inch up on faith in supply cuts, demand recovery
Jun 19, 2020 08:25 IST
12 more Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal, 435 new cases
Jun 19, 2020 08:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.