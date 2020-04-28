Sections
One more tests Covid-19 positive in Ranchi, count hits 104

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:58 IST

By Asian News International, Ranchi

Deserted view of a road during lockdown, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Diwakar Prasad / Hindustan Times)

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Hindpiri, taking the total number of cases to 104 in Ranchi on Tuesday, Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

“One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 today in Hindpiri in Ranchi. Total positive cases in Jharkhand has touched 104,” Kulkarni said.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in Ranchi has reached 15 including the Hindpiri area.

According to Ranchi District Administration, “15 containment zones have been made in Ranchi including previous Hindpiri area, the hotspot. Hindpiri has been put under large containment zone category while remaining 14 are in microzone category. One or two positive cases reported from microzones.”



According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is 29,974 including 7027 cured and migrated and 937 deaths.

