Over 50,000 migrant workers brought back to Jharkhand through Shramik Special trains

Since May 1, 2020, Indian Railways has carried 10 lakh “shramiks” in 800 trains to their home state.

Updated: May 15, 2020 12:58 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

As many as 30,000 more have returned to Jharkhand by buses. (ANI)

Jharkhand State Transport Secretary K Ravi Kumar on Thursday informed that 44 ‘Shramik Special’ trains have brought back 50,028 migrant workers, who were stranded in different states due to lockdown, to their native place here.

“So far, 44 ‘Shramik Special’ trains have brought back 50,028 migrant workers to Jharkhand and 56 more such trains will be plying to bring back people of the state. 30,000 people have returned to Jharkhand by buses,” Kumar said.

Since May 1, 2020, Indian Railways has carried 10 lakh “shramiks” in 800 trains to their home state, said Indian Railways today.

