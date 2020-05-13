Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Person who travelled to Jharkhand by Shramik train tests positive for Covid-19

Person who travelled to Jharkhand by Shramik train tests positive for Covid-19

The patient hails from Latehar district of the state. The total positive cases in Jharkhand now stands at 173, informed the state Health Secretary, Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Updated: May 13, 2020 10:01 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

A person who returned to Jharkhand from Telangana by a Shramik special train has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A person who returned to Jharkhand from Telangana by a Shramik special train has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The patient hails from Latehar district of the state. The total positive cases in Jharkhand now stands at 173, informed the state Health Secretary, Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

The Railways are running Shramik special trains after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
May 13, 2020 10:56 IST
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
May 13, 2020 09:12 IST
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
May 13, 2020 08:52 IST
LIVE: Senate Republicans in US reject $3 trillion Covid-19 stimulus bill
May 13, 2020 10:49 IST

latest news

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 uploaded, direct link here
May 13, 2020 10:56 IST
India up at 74th place on WEF’s global energy transition index
May 13, 2020 10:48 IST
Police under great stress, allot non-policing duties to other govt employees: Bombay HC to State
May 13, 2020 10:45 IST
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
May 13, 2020 10:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.