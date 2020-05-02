Sections
Policeman dies when van escorting Telangana returnee migrants bus overturns

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar, told PTI that another escort van was immediately provided as the bus continued its onward journey.

A police officer died when a bus plying migrants overturned in Jharkhand. (HT Archive)

A policeman died and four other security personnel suffered minor injuries when their van overturned in Ramgarh district while they were escorting a bus carrying migrant workers from Hatia to Chatra in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on NH-33 under Ramgarh town police station, killing one policeman, who was identified as Dinesh Kumar, on the spot, he said.

He added the injured policemen were given first aid at the Sadar hospital before being discharged.



The police van was escorting the bus carrying migrant labourers after they reached Hatia railway station, on outskirts of Ranchi, by a special train from Telangana late Friday night.

