Putting me in home quarantine illegal: Jharkhand BJP chief

Prakash is the second leader to have been put in home quarantine after returning from outside the state. (dprakashbjp)

Jharkhand BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Wednesday said the state government was acting on political vendetta after he was put in home quarantine following his return from New Delhi, further declaring it as illegal.

Prakash had gone to New Delhi for his oath ceremony in RS and returned to Ranchi on July 23 and has been since been in 14-day home quarantine.

The MP on Wednesday wrote to Ranchi DC and registered his protest against the decision and demanded revoking the order. “The visit to Delhi was to discharge my official and parliamentary duty. Even the circular issued by the chief secretary regarding home quarantine for those coming from outside the state exempts people discharging official duty. I have been put in home quarantine despite it, which reflects the mindset of the state government,” he said.

Prakash is the second leader to have been put in home quarantine after returning from outside the state.

Earlier, BJP legislature party leader and former chief minster of Jharkhand Babulal Marandi had been put in home quarantine after his arrival from New Delhi last week..