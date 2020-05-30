Sections
Quarantined doctor booked for rape bid on colleague

Quarantined doctor booked for rape bid on colleague

Updated: May 30, 2020 15:58 IST

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times Ranchi

Indian women and girls hold placards during a protest against sexual violence against women in Ahmadabad. (HT Archive)

A junior resident doctor working in Covid ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here lodged an FIR late on Thursday evening against a senior resident doctor accusing him of attempt to rape, police said on Friday.

The police, however, is left in a fix over the arrest of the senior doctor, as he went into quarantine for 14 days on the morning after the alleged incident took place.

Officer-in-charge of Bariatu police station, Sapan Mahta said, “The lady doctor, in her statement, said they were on duty in the Covid ward on Wednesday night. After the duty hours got over, the senior doctor came to her room, switched off the lights and attempted to sexually assault her. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday as per the statement of the lady doctor.”

Mahta said the senior doctor has been booked under Sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code. “The victim’s statement will also be recorded before a magistrate,” he said.



The officer, however, said they were facing a technical glitch over taking immediate action against the senior doctor as he was in quarantine. “The doctor went into quarantine on Thursday morning after the alleged incident took place on Wednesday night. We are trying to resolve this issue,” he said.

A senior official at RIMS said doctors who serve in the Covid ward for a week are sent to quarantine for 14 days. The accused doctor is currently serving quarantine at a city hotel.

Meanwhile, Junior Doctors’ Association, RIMS, demanded speedy action into the case. “We want fair inquiry into the case and the victim should get justice at the earliest,” said association president, Dr Ajit Kumar.

