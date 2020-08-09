Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Ranchi / Ranchi municipality shut for 5 days as official, 3 workers test positive for Covid-19

Ranchi municipality shut for 5 days as official, 3 workers test positive for Covid-19

The infected RMC official had monitored sanitization and other works at the CM’s house recently.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 11:33 IST

By Bedanti Saran, Hindustan Times Ranchi

Office of the Ranchi Municipal Corporation in Ranchi. (Diwakar Prasad/HT Photos)

The district administration on Saturday temporarily shut down Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) for the next five days till August 13 after one of its senior officials and three frontline workers were found infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Confirming the development, RMC commissioner Mukesh Kumar said, “A deputy municipal commissioner and three frontline workers have been tested positive for Covid-19. Contact tracing exercise has been initiated to identify people who came in direct or indirect contact with these people and sampling will be done in the next couple of days.”

He added, “We have temporarily closed down the corporation for the next five days to carry out sanitization work and other procedure as per protocol. However, people have been instructed to work from home and keep their mobile phones on.”

“The daily cleanliness work of the city would not be affected,” the commissioner said.



Reportedly, the RMC officer, who tested positive on Saturday, had been on field duty for the last one week. He had monitored the sanitization and other works at the chief minister’s house after 19 staff of the CM’s residence and office were found infected with coronavirus early this week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man’s wallet lost in local train found by cops after 14 years in Mumbai
Aug 09, 2020 13:16 IST
Electric cookers can be used to sanitise N95 masks, study reveals
Aug 09, 2020 13:16 IST
Winning the work-from-home war
Aug 09, 2020 13:09 IST
US response to the virus is met with incredulity abroad
Aug 09, 2020 12:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.