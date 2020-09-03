Sections
Ranchi Rajdhani Express stranded at Daltonganj as tribals protest on tracks

Protesting tribal community is demanding rights on ancestral lands.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 11:24 IST

By Vishal Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Latehar

Rajdhani Express train had arrived at 6:40 am at the station and has remained stranded there since then. (HT Photo)

The New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani special (02454) express train is stranded at Jharkhand’s Daltonganj railway station since early Thursday morning as the agitating Tana Bhagats, a tribal community following Gandhian principles, continue to sit on railway tracks near Tori railway station in state’s Latehar district.

Daltonganj railway station is situated on the Coal India Chord (CIC) section of the Dhanbad rail division in the east central railway (ECR) zone.

Hundreds of Tana Bhagats-- a tribal community that believes in the Gandhian principles of non-violence-- from Latehar, Palamu, Chatra and other districts had announced to meet at Chandwa in Latehar district on Wednesday. When the local administration did not let them hold the meeting, they sat on the railway tracks, late on Wednesday evening, in support of their demands for ensuring their rights on ancestral land.

The Daltonganj railway station manager Anil Kumar Tiwary said, “The train arrived at 6.40 am in the morning. It has been stopped here as the Tana Bhagat community members have blocked railway track near Tori. The local administration is having a talk with them. Once the track is cleared, this train will leave from the station.”



More than 750 passengers were on board the train. Officials from district, civil and police administration also reached the station and ensured that the passengers were served breakfast.

In a press release, the public relation officer of ECR, Rajesh Kumar, said, “We are keeping a tab on developments there.”

Meanwhile, the authorities were mooting ways to send the stranded passengers to their destinations by buses.

