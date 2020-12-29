‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand

The opposition BJP on Tuesday alleged that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) combine government, led by chief minister Hemant Soren, was running on posters and hoardings with no actual development. The party said that its first one year of reign was marked with complete lawlessness as incidents of killings, rapes, extortion and corruption taking centre stage.

The party released a 28-page report card highlighting the alleged failure of the Soren government, which is celebrating its first anniversary of being in office on Tuesday. It gave zero marks out of 100 to the incumbent government.

Speaking to media, BJP’s state president and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash said that Jharkhand government was trying to hide its story of unsuccess by making false claims on posters and hoardings with no real development on the ground level.

“The one year rule of the incumbent government is marked with incidents of loot, rape, killing, extortion and corruption of all kinds. People are feeling deceived. It’s a government influenced by politics of dynasticism and familism where people’s aspirations take a backseat and family members assume importance,” Prakash said.

He added, “The government has failed on all fronts. It had claimed to provide free 100 units electricity, 5 lakh jobs but nothing was done. Corruption through transfer and posting is rampant. Nearly, 1,700 people have been transferred in the last one year which ultimately posed extra burden to the exchequer.”

Prakash pointed out that the government has miserably failed in handling farmers’ issues.

“Farmers are the most disgruntled lot in this regime. They have been purchasing urea from the black market. They are forced to sell their produce to middlemen at a much lower rate than the government’s minimum support price (MSP). These middlemen have direct links with people at the helm of power. The government also failed to fulfil its promise of farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh,” he said.

The party’s state president also slammed the government allegedly for protecting and supporting mining mafia.

“Illegal mining of minerals including coal, iron ore, stone chips and sand is being done openly under government’s support and protection,” Prakash alleged, charging chief minister Hemant Soren for supporting separatist forces of Pathalgadi movement.

BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi too slammed the government for pushing the state back to 1990s era when law and order was hit maximum during unified Bihar.

He said, “The deterioration in law and order in Jharkhand was felt maximum in the last one year. Similar situation that existed in the 1990s in unified Bihar, can now be witnessed here.”

“Doctors, businessmen and many others are getting extortion calls. Loots, killings, kidnappings, rapes have become the order of the day in Jharkhand. While other states had witnessed a dip in crime graph during the lockdown, Jharkhand saw a spurt in these figures. The biggest victim of these crimes are women and girls. Left insurgency have resurfaced with the support of people in power,” Marandi added.

He said, “The government utterly failed in providing a fearless and peaceful atmosphere to the people. Common man issues are not being addressed.”

BJP’s reminds govt about its unfulfilled promises

Grant of Rs 72, 000 to all poor families

Three-room furnished flat worth Rs 3 lakh to poor

Free 100 units electricity

Rs 2500 pension to old, disabled and widow

Setting up of farmer’s and women’s bank in all villages

Creation of warehouse and cold storage in all blocks

Free education to students up to class 12th

Jobs to Jharkhandi under new industrial policy

Free 35 kg rice per month to all families

Bicycle to all girl students

Establishment of Women’s college in all sub-divisions