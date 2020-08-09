Seven men held for rape of 2 minors from UP in Garhwa

In a major breakthrough, the Garhwa police on Saturday managed to nab seven youths allegedly involved in gang raping two UP minor girls on July 29 under Nagar Untari police station of the district.

Garhwa superintendent of police (SP) Shrikant S Khotre had formed a special investigation team headed by the Nagar Untari sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajeet Kumar to crack the case at the earliest.

The SP said, “We have arrested all seven accused involved in the act. They had taken turn to rape the two victims and this had confused the victims as they had earlier informed the police about the involvement of 12 persons in the incident.”

“The accused riding on three bikes had been tracking the girls from Nagar Untari. They intercepted them in a deep forest and forcibly took them in different directions before perpetrating the crime.”

All the seven arrested accused were aged between 18 to 26 years.

They hailed from Chechariya and Bishunpur villages under the Nagar Untari police station.

The police also seized three bikes, four mobile sets besides recovering the victim’s rape survivors’ Aadhar Cards from their possession.

Incidentally, the minors had come to Nagar Untari for getting their Aadhar Cards updated.

Interstate arms supply network busted

In a separate development, police busted an illegal arms supplying network in Garhwa that provided country made weapons to criminals in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday.

The police also arrested Pappu Chaudhari, the kingpin of this network and based on the leads provided by him, had unearthed a mini gun factory at Batto Kala village under the district’s Ketar police station area on Friday.

Garhwa SP said, “Besides busting the arms supply racket, recovering huge caches of arms and unearthing a mini gun factory, we also arrested seven persons in this connection.”