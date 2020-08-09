Sections
Home / Ranchi / Seven men held for rape of 2 minors from UP in Garhwa

Seven men held for rape of 2 minors from UP in Garhwa

Garhwa superintendent of police (SP) Shrikant S Khotre had formed a special investigation team headed by the Nagar Untari sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajeet Kumar to crack the case at the earliest.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:17 IST

By Vishal Sharma, Hindustan Times Ranchi

All the seven arrested accused were aged between 18 to 26 years. (HT Archive)

In a major breakthrough, the Garhwa police on Saturday managed to nab seven youths allegedly involved in gang raping two UP minor girls on July 29 under Nagar Untari police station of the district.

Garhwa superintendent of police (SP) Shrikant S Khotre had formed a special investigation team headed by the Nagar Untari sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajeet Kumar to crack the case at the earliest.

The SP said, “We have arrested all seven accused involved in the act. They had taken turn to rape the two victims and this had confused the victims as they had earlier informed the police about the involvement of 12 persons in the incident.”

“The accused riding on three bikes had been tracking the girls from Nagar Untari. They intercepted them in a deep forest and forcibly took them in different directions before perpetrating the crime.”



All the seven arrested accused were aged between 18 to 26 years.

They hailed from Chechariya and Bishunpur villages under the Nagar Untari police station.

The police also seized three bikes, four mobile sets besides recovering the victim’s rape survivors’ Aadhar Cards from their possession.

Incidentally, the minors had come to Nagar Untari for getting their Aadhar Cards updated.

Interstate arms supply network busted

In a separate development, police busted an illegal arms supplying network in Garhwa that provided country made weapons to criminals in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday.

The police also arrested Pappu Chaudhari, the kingpin of this network and based on the leads provided by him, had unearthed a mini gun factory at Batto Kala village under the district’s Ketar police station area on Friday.

Garhwa SP said, “Besides busting the arms supply racket, recovering huge caches of arms and unearthing a mini gun factory, we also arrested seven persons in this connection.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Natasha Suri tests positive for Covid-19, will skip promotions of Dangerous
Aug 09, 2020 08:38 IST
Jaishankar talks of RCEP, says it is important not to get into false choice on FTAs
Aug 09, 2020 08:29 IST
Man found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, police register case
Aug 09, 2020 08:28 IST
West Bengal: Covid-19 death toll surpasses 2,000
Aug 09, 2020 08:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.