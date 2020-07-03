Sections
Home / Ranchi / Severe lightning strikes likely in Jharkhand on July 4, 5: State govt

Severe lightning strikes likely in Jharkhand on July 4, 5: State govt

The State Disaster Management department is on alert and has given special instructions to the Deputy Commissioners and Disaster Management Officers of all the districts.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:08 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ranchi

Government of Jharkhand said State Disaster Management Department is on alert and has given special instructions to the Deputy Commissioners and Disaster Management Officers of all the districts (Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo. Representative image)

Jharkhand government said that there is possibility of severe lightning strike in the state on July 4 and 5.

The State Disaster Management department is on alert and has given special instructions to the Deputy Commissioners and Disaster Management Officers of all the districts.

“There is a possibility of severe lightning strikes in the state on July 4 and 5, therefore, State Disaster Management Department is on alert and has given special instructions to the Deputy Commissioners and Disaster Management Officers of all the districts,” stated Government of Jharkhand.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kerala not in favour of withdrawing case against Italian marines: CM Vijayan
Jul 03, 2020 23:23 IST
Four fatalities, 494 new cases in Haryana
Jul 03, 2020 23:20 IST
Hosiery worker held with 205gm heroin in Ludhiana
Jul 03, 2020 23:19 IST
Badals using Covid crisis for taking political mileage: Capt
Jul 03, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.