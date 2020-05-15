State govt bearing transport fares of migrant workers: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand government is making all endeavours to bring back the 6.85 lakh stranded Jharkhand residents in a systematic manner, said CM Soren. (PTI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said the state government was bearing the transport costs of migrant workers and would bring back all the labourers stranded outside the state in a “systematic manner”.

Jharkhand was making all efforts to bring back 6.85 lakh migrants held up across the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the chief minister said.

Taking to Twitter, Soren said, “The state government is bearing the fares of all the labourers and will continue to do so.

“The state government is making all endeavours to bring back the 6.85 lakh stranded Jharkhand residents in (a) systematic manner by coordinating with the Railways and the central government as soon as possible.” The chief minister also urged the opposition leaders to urge the Union government to earmark more trains for operations in Jharkhand.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11 for allowing plying of Shramik Special trains to bring back migrants, Soren had said, “But only 21-22 trains have so far come with only 50,000 to 55,000 people returning. Nearly seven lakh people from the state are residing in different parts of the country.”