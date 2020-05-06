Ten people test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand, total number of cases 125

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Press Trust of India

Central Reserve Police (CRPF) personnel stationed near the coronavirus containment zone in Hindpirhi, Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Ten people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 125, according to a bulletin issued by the government.

Two persons from Dumka tested positive, while the rest are from Ranchi which has been declared a red zone, health officials said.

Of the total positive cases, 89 are active and 33 people have recovered and been discharged, the bulletin said.

Of the 91 cases in Ranchi, 71 are active, it said.

Two persons have died of the infection in the state so far, while one died due to comorbid conditions, it said.

No new cases were reported in the past two days.