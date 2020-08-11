Sections
Home / Ranchi / Two arrested with 17kg opium, 1,860kg poppy husk

Two arrested with 17kg opium, 1,860kg poppy husk

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Narpat Kumar Mangaram, 25, and Chunaram, 30, both residents of Rajasthan’s Barmer.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:24 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

These contraband items had been acquired from various areas of Jharkhand. (HT Photo)

Ranchi police have arrested two accused and seized 17 kgs of opium and 1,860 kgs of poppy husk with a market value of Rs 35 lakh from their possession which they were smuggling to Rajasthan, Superintendent of Police Naushan Alam said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Narpat Kumar Mangaram, 25, and Chunaram, 30, both residents of Rajasthan’s Barmer. They had procured these contraband items from various areas of Jharkhand.

The arrest was made on Monday after police acted upon a tip-off.

“Acting on secret information, a special investigation team conducted a vehicle checking drive on NH-33 on Monday. On suspicion, the team checked an 18-wheel truck and found 17 packets of opium of 1 kg each and 93 gunny sacks of poppy husk weighing 1,860 kg. The police also seized a cash amount of Rs 30,460 from their possession,” the Superintendent of Police said.



When the driver and another man could not present valid documents for carrying the substances, they were arrested.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I feel Covid-19 is a hauua: Satish Shah
Aug 11, 2020 20:06 IST
Two more sero surveys to cover Pune
Aug 11, 2020 20:04 IST
UP Board introduces new system to end students’ info mismatch in HS, inter marksheets
Aug 11, 2020 20:01 IST
UTT postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic
Aug 11, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.