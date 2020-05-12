Sections
Home / Ranchi / Two returnees from Kolkata test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand

Two returnees from Kolkata test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 70,756 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the country.

Updated: May 12, 2020 13:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Jamshedpur

The total number of positive cases in Jharkhand is now at 164. (ANI)

Two students from Jamshedpur, who had returned from Kolkata, have tested positive for Covid-19, Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said on Tuesday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Kulkarni said that the total number of positive cases in the state is now at 164.

This comes as migrants are being brought back to their native places by special trains from across the country amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 70,756 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the country, of which 22,454 people have been cured/discharged while 2,293 have lost their lives.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
May 12, 2020 13:40 IST
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
May 12, 2020 13:26 IST
Live: Covid-19 vaccine may never be found, warns British PM Johnson
May 12, 2020 14:57 IST

latest news

Covid-19 vaccine ‘only solution’, but may never be found, warns UK PM Johnson
May 12, 2020 15:08 IST
HC grants interim protection to Delhi Minorities Commission chairman
May 12, 2020 15:01 IST
Apple’s AirPods Studio may come with head and neck detection
May 12, 2020 15:01 IST
Does it slither? Does it slide? This snake might make you want to hide. Watch
May 12, 2020 14:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.