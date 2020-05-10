Sections
Two Shramik special trains bring back migrants to Ranchi from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

A labourer claimed that he was charged Rs 960 for the train ticket.

Updated: May 10, 2020 19:26 IST

By Asian News International, Ranchi

Medics screen migrant people on their arrival at Hatia Railway Station by a special train from Tamil Nadu, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Ranchi, Friday, May 8, 2020. (PTI)

Two Shramik special trains brought back migrant labourers to Ranchi from Vellore in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru in Karnataka on Sunday.

“The people who have returned here are really happy and thankful to the Jharkhand government. We have instructed them to stay in home quarantine. Some of the people coming from Karnataka were charged for the ticket, this is really unfortunate,” Amba Prasad, MLA Hazaribagh said.

“Sonia madam (Sonia Gandhi) has said that it be ensured that none of them is charged for travelling. Congress will return their money,” she added.

A labourer claimed that he was charged Rs 960 for the train ticket.



