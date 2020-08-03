Sections
With 371 new Covid-19 cases, Jharkhand reports total 12,559 cases

The death toll has reached 118 after three deaths were reported on Sunday, the State Health Department informed.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 14:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Ranchi

Shopkeepers stand outside their closed shops at a shopping complex in Ranchi. (PTI)

Jharkhand reported 371 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 12,559, said State Health Department.

With 54,736 positive cases, India’s COVID-19 tally on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark.

