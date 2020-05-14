With 4 Covid-19 positive cases in Giridih, Jharkhand tally goes up to 181
Jharkhand had reported four new cases of the infection, two each from Ranchi and Koderma.
Updated: May 14, 2020 13:24 IST
Four more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Giridih in the state on Wednesday taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand to 181, according to state health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.
