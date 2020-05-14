Sections
With 4 Covid-19 positive cases in Giridih, Jharkhand tally goes up to 181

Jharkhand had reported four new cases of the infection, two each from Ranchi and Koderma.

Updated: May 14, 2020 13:24 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Ranchi

Security personnel stand guard at Hindpirhi locality, one of the coronavirus containment zone, during lockdown, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Four more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Giridih in the state on Wednesday taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand to 181, according to state health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

The state on Wednesday had reported four new cases of the infection, two each from Ranchi and Koderma.

