Sections
Home / Ranchi / Woman, accused of practising witchcraft, beaten to death in Jharkhand’s Giridih

Woman, accused of practising witchcraft, beaten to death in Jharkhand’s Giridih

According to the villagers, Munshio Mahto’s family had accused Geeta of practising witchcraft and threatened to kill her after Mahto’s son died due to some illness about two weeks ago.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:38 IST

By Subhash Mishra | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Dhanbad

Police said the woman’s body had been sent for postmortem and a probe in the case has begun. (Representational Photo )

A woman was beaten to death for allegedly practising witchcraft in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Monday, police said. An FIR has been filed in connection with the incident that happened in Khesnaro village under Gawan police station of the district.

Police said the victim, identified as 30-year-old Geeta Devi, had arrived at her in-law’s house in the morning. As she reached there, her neighbour and relative Munshi Mahto, along with10-15 villagers, allegedly caught hold of her and started beating with lathi and rods.

When her brother, daughter and mother in-law tried to save her, they, too, were thrashed by them. Geeta Devi was allegedly dragged on road and beaten till she died on the spot.

By the time the police reached the village, Devi was already dead.



Gawan police station officer in-charge Parmeswar Singh said Geeta Devi was lynched for allegedly practising black magic. “On the complaint of deceased’s mother in-law, an FIR has been lodged against Munshi Mahto and others in this connection. The body has been sent to Giridih sadar hospital for post-mortem”, he said.

According to the villagers, Munshio Mahto’s family had accused Geeta of practising witchcraft and threatened to kill her after Mahto’s son died due to some illness about two weeks ago.

Geeta went to her father’s house in Kankani village following the threat. But, upon her return on Monday, she was beaten to death by Mahto and some others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plan for Covid test at airport for int’l flyers
Aug 18, 2020 00:12 IST
‘Can’t waste a year’: SC rejects NEET, JEE delay
Aug 18, 2020 00:11 IST
Govt kick-starts talks toexplore vaccine deal
Aug 18, 2020 00:11 IST
Barcelona sack coach Quique Setien days after 8-2 loss to Bayern
Aug 18, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.