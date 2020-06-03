‘Re-run of shows must benefit actors too’!

Actor Gungun Uprari decided to explore her creative side during the long lockdown phase. “It was few months back when I tried my hand in writing poems, I shared them with my series writer Deepak Pachouri. He praised my work and encouraged me to continue writing as it was worth getting published. My happiness knew no bounds and so I decided to utilize this time and write more,” said the Lucknowite over the phone.

The ‘Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka’ actor also made a few comic videos for YouTube and TikTok that are being liked by fans everywhere. “In the beginning we were all taking it as a break that will end soon. Also we got time to be with our families. But soon it became boring and monotonous particularly for people like us who shoot for almost 25 days in a month. Initially we felt soon everything will be under control and things will be back to normal but the spread is just unstoppable, I feel we have to learn to live with it. Its June now and Mumbai rains will soon start so now the situation is becoming more and more daunting.”

Gungun is staying with her daughter (14), husband and a permanent help. “Since, she stays with us so I am not so helpless but I do pitch-in and cook or bake something off and on which was very rare before. Now, that I have time so this all is again a good utilisation of my time.”

Just before the lockdown she shot for a web show, ‘Casino,’ telling more about the venture Gungun said, “We shot in Kathmandu and later in Mumbai. I have a small but an interesting role also it will be my first OTT show. The show stars Karanvir Bohra, Mandana Karimi and Sudhanshu Pandey. The characters I have played on TV have always been divine and positive like of Mata Yashoda in ‘Parmaavtar Sri Krishna’, Gotami in ‘Buddha’ and then I played the role of mother in ‘Gangaa’. With such image in TV, which of course I’m very proud of; so I thought I didn’t have much scope in the world of OTT. Also, I am not comfortable doing a bold avatar but what I got on web was something I knew was just right so I took it up. Thankfully, now many good shows are being made now which gives me hope. I would also like to play a negative character in future if only I get an opportunity.”

The actor is worried about the condition of small time and new actors in the industry. “I am lucky that my husband is working and with me sitting home, I know our household will easily sustain. But, it’s going to be tough for those who are sole breadwinners of their families. Pending payments is another issue for actors. Besides, new shows not happening any time soon so we all are in a fix. My show ‘Sri Krishna’ is having a re-run. Many actors came up with an option that like abroad, the shows which are on a re-run must give some benefit or royalty to the actors too,” she shared.

Gungun’s parents are based in Defence Colony, Lucknow. “My sister lives in South City and my in-laws are also from the Lucknow. Last year I visited and am looking forward to be in my hometown soon. Thankfully, we have lesser Covid-19 cases in the city,” she said.