75,000 migrant workers, who returned to UP during lockdown, sign up for real estate projects

Real estate body Naredco said in a statement on Tuesday that of the over 2.8 lakh labourers it had approached in Uttar Pradesh, 75,000 have so far agreed to work.

Around 75,000 migrant workers, who had returned to Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19, will now get employment in the various real estate projects underway in the state.

Real estate body Naredco said in a statement on Tuesday that of the over 2.8 lakh labourers it had approached, 75,000 have so far agreed to work.

The state unit of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) had, on May 29, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government to provide employment to 2.5 lakh migrant workers who had returned to the state.

The MoU was signed by Naredco’s UP chapter in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Following the agreement, the Yogi Adityanath government had provided the realtors’ body a list of 2.85 lakh labourers seeking employment. Additionally, three more lists were received from district industries centres in Sonbhadra and Ghaziabad, according to a statement released by Naredco.

“Naredco has approached 2.85 lakh labourers through calls and SMS out of which 75,000 labourers have given their consent for working in real estate projects,” Naredco UP president R K Arora said in a statement, according to a PTI report.

The statement further said that the realtors’ body has sent emails to 75 district magistrates in the state to inform that it has shortlisted labourers from their district concerned as per data received from the UP government.

At least 50 developers in the state have approached Naredco, sending enquiries for around 1.25 lakh workers, Arora said, adding that such queries have been increasing. He said that so far, 5,000 workers have joined work at various construction sites in the state.

According to the initial pact between Naredco’s UP chapter and the state government, around 1.25 lakh workers will be absorbed at Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida in the national capital region, while the remaining 1.25 lakh will be taken for projects across other cities in the state.