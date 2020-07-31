Sections
Home / Real Estate / Ansal Properties posts Rs 210 cr loss in 4th quarter of FY20

Ansal Properties posts Rs 210 cr loss in 4th quarter of FY20

Total income fell to Rs 406.98 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal, from Rs 461.54 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

Ansal Properties has huge borrowings from several banks. Some of the banks loans have turned non-performing assets (NPA). (HT File Photo)

Crisis-hit realty firm Ansal Properties and Infrastructure on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 209.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 25.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 406.98 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal, from Rs 461.54 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2019-20 fiscal, the company posted a net loss of Rs 261.15 crore as against a net loss of Rs 140.24 crore in the previous year.



Total income increased to Rs 1,145.25 crore last fiscal, compared to Rs 824.39 crore in the 2018-19.

Ansal Properties has huge borrowings from several banks. Some of the banks loans have turned non-performing assets (NPA).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

400 Taliban prisoners to remain in custody, says Afghan president
Jul 31, 2020 15:35 IST
Perez says he may have gotten virus in Mexico
Jul 31, 2020 15:35 IST
Renuka Shahane : There are producers who can’t sustain
Jul 31, 2020 15:30 IST
Dark Knight fan theory gives Ledger’s Joker the most plausible back story
Jul 31, 2020 15:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.