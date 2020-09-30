Sections
Developer asked to pay Rs 5 cr for delay in property hand over in Mumbai

A single bench of Justice S C Gupte on September 25 upheld the orders of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority and the RERA Appellate Tribunal that had ordered for the compensation amount to be paid to the purchaser.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 15:27 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

Bombay High Court (HT photo)

The Bombay High Court has directed real estate developer Renaissance Infrastructure to pay Rs 5.04 crore as compensation to a person who had not been handed over his property in Mumbai even after a delay over 80 months.

The developer had approached the HC, challenging orders of RERA and the RERA Appellate Tribunal passed in January this year.

As per the HC order, the purchaser bought six plots of land and some warehousing buildings from the developer in December 2009.



According to the sale agreement, the warehousing buildings and plots were to be handed over to the purchaser by March 9, 2010.

The agreement also said that if the developer failed to hand over the properties on time, he would be liable to pay the purchaser a compensation amount at the rate of Rs 10 per sq ft per month.

When the developer failed to hand over the property, the purchaser approached the RERA that calculated the compensation amount as Rs 5.04 crore.

The Renaissance Infrastructure challenged this order before the appellate tribunal, which asked the developer to deposit 50 per cent of the compensation amount as per the RERA Act for entertaining the appeal.

But, when the developer failed to pay the pre-deposit, the appellate tribunal dismissed the appeal.

The developer then filed a second appeal in the HC.

In his order, Justice Gupte dismissed the second appeal after holding that there were no infirmities in the orders passed by the RERA and the appellate tribunal.

He held that the orders do not give rise to “any substantial question of law for the consideration of the High Court”.

Justice Gupte said the Renaissance Infrastructure was liable to hand over the property as agreed to.

“Under this agreement, termed as agreement for sale, the appellant (Renaissance) was bound to hand over possession of the suit premises to the respondent within an agreed period,” the high court said.

It directed the developer to pay Rs 5.04 crore to the purchaser within four weeks.

