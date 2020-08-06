Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Real Estate / Empty Tokyo offices jump by record as Covid-19 bankruptcies rise

Empty Tokyo offices jump by record as Covid-19 bankruptcies rise

The data came on the same day as the announcement of the 100th company in Tokyo to go bankrupt as a result of the pandemic.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:08 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

Commercial and residential buildings are seen from the observatory in the Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, operated by Mori Building Co., in Tokyo, Japan. (Bloomberg)

Vacancies at offices in central Tokyo rose by the most on record in July as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic continued to spread and virus-related bankruptcies in the capital reached 100.

Office vacancies in five of Tokyo’s major business districts increased for a record fifth consecutive month, rising to 2.77% from 1.97% in June, real estate brokerage Miki Shoji Co. said on Thursday. It was the largest one-month gain on record, beating a high set in 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

The data came on the same day as the announcement of the 100th company in Tokyo to go bankrupt as a result of the pandemic. Aquamarine, a maker of figurines and character goods, saw its orders drop amid the pandemic, having earlier experienced delays in shipments from China, research firm Teikoku Databank said. Nationwide, 400 companies have folded as a result of the outbreak, it said in a report on Monday.

Vacancies rose in all five central areas of Tokyo surveyed by Miki Shoji, with the jump most pronounced in Minato ward, home to the Shinagawa station hub, which saw a 1.19 percentage point increase. Rents, however, continued to rise. Shares in Mitsubishi Estate Co. extended their decline to 2.4% after the announcement.



Vacancies in Tokyo had fallen almost unrelentingly for the seven years since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to power in late 2012. That trend was halted by the pandemic, which has made prospective tenants reluctant to sign leases and raised questions worldwide about the future of the office.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Celebs use their pictures as memes to describe months of 2020
Aug 06, 2020 15:01 IST
French President Macron arrives in Beirut to show support after blast
Aug 06, 2020 15:03 IST
Moderna vaccine candidate protects mice from Covid-19, finds study
Aug 06, 2020 15:02 IST
Bank fraud case: ED raids former J-K minister’s son Hilal Rather 
Aug 06, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.