Sections
Home / Real Estate / Funds for 80 stalled projects approved

Funds for 80 stalled projects approved

Among these, investments in 18 have been given final clearance, however, money is disbursed to seven projects, it said after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the progress of the scheme -- ‘Special Window for Affordable and Mid Income Housing’ on Thursday.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 05:51 IST

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A view of highrise buildings, at Raj Nagar Extension, in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes)

The special fund created in November last year to provide priority debt financing for the completion of stalled housing projects has approved over 80 real estate projects with an investment of Rs 8,767 crore that will enable completion of 60,000 homes, the finance ministry said.

These projects are spread across the country, including 27 in Mumbai, 26 in National Capital Region (NCR) and 10 in Bengaluru, it said in a statement.

Among these, investments in 18 have been given final clearance, however, money is disbursed to seven projects, it said after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the progress of the scheme -- ‘Special Window for Affordable and Mid Income Housing’ on Thursday.

The 18 projects include CCI Projects Ltd’s Revali Park in Borivali (Mumbai), Ramprastha group’s Primera in Gurugram, Naman group’s Andheri project in Mumbai, Ansal Housing’s Highland Park in Gurugram and Magnus’ Indrapuram project in NCR. The special window for funding stalled housing project was approved by the Union Cabinet on November 6, 2019.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: United States Covid-19 cases top four million
Jul 24, 2020 06:04 IST
Horoscope today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on July 24
Jul 24, 2020 06:05 IST
Covid-19 cases in US surpass 4 million, global tally crosses 15 million-mark
Jul 24, 2020 06:04 IST
Funds for 80 stalled projects approved
Jul 24, 2020 05:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.