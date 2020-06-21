Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Real Estate / ‘Housing sales plunged 75% due to Covid-19 pandemic’: Property brokerage firm head

‘Housing sales plunged 75% due to Covid-19 pandemic’: Property brokerage firm head

Real estate developers and property brokerage firms are adopting digital mode for sales and marketing but prospective homebuyers are cautious due to uncertainties, according to Ankit Kansal, the head of a property brokerage firm.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:02 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

The builders have not reduced the basic selling prices of housing units, but they are sweetening the deal for serious buyers through discounts and attractive payment plans. (HT File )

Housing sales are estimated to have plunged by around 75 per cent after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing developers to offer discounts and better payment plans to boost sales, property brokerage firm 360 Realtors said on Saturday. 

Addressing a virtual press conference, 360 Realtors founder and MD Ankit Kansal said the company sold 400 units during April, 33 per cent lower as compared to the same month last year. Nearly half of the sales were driven by NRIs. “Housing sales are down 70-75 per cent during the last three months compared with the pre-COVID level,” he said.

Real estate developers and property brokerage firms are adopting digital mode for sales and marketing but prospective homebuyers are cautious due to uncertainties, Kansal said.

On pricing, Kansal said the builders have not reduced the basic selling prices, but they are sweetening the deal for serious buyers through discounts and attractive payment plans. Asked about its operations, he said the company sold properties worth Rs 4,400 crore on behalf of developers and posted a revenue of Rs 180 crore during the last fiscal year. Out of the total sales bookings, around 85 per cent was housing and the rest commercial.



“We are expecting 20 per cent growth in the 2020-21 financial year despite pandemic. Housing market will not grow but the share of organised builders and organised brokerage firms will increase,” he said.

On job losses and pay cuts, Kansal said the company has not laid off its employees post lockdown but salaries have been reduced by 20-50 per cent.

360 Realtors has 1,200 employees at present.  Aiming to grow business, the company will organise 10 virtual property exhibitions starting from Saturday and is targeting to achieve sales bookings of around Rs 1,000 crore. These events will be conducted at Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and NCR in India, and Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar in the Gulf.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
Jun 21, 2020 00:04 IST
Mad scramble for beds, ambulances, confusion before L-G’s order was revised
Jun 21, 2020 00:04 IST
Int’l flights to depend on demand: Puri
Jun 21, 2020 00:04 IST
Surge in cases in Himachal but not at the pace as in other states: CM
Jun 21, 2020 00:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.