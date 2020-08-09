Sections
Home / Real Estate / Migrants who left during lockdown returning to construction work in Noida: Naredco

Migrants who left during lockdown returning to construction work in Noida: Naredco

The return of migrant workers has been facilitated by Naredco-UP as part of a memorandum of understanding it signed with the Yogi Adityanath government on May 29.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 15:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Noida

The UP government has been pushing for employment to migrant workers within the state and had reached out to realtors through Naredco. (PTI File / Photo used for representational purpose only)

Around 150 migrant workers, who had left for home in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, returned to construction work in Noida Saturday, a realtors’ body said.

The workers had gone to their homes in Deoria district in eastern Uttar Pradesh and their return would help developers complete the projects soon, the state unit of Naredco said.

Their return in buses has been facilitated by Naredco-UP as part of a memorandum of understanding it signed with the Yogi Adityanath government on May 29, it said in a statement.

The state government has been pushing for employment to migrant workers within the state and had reached out to realtors through Naredco.



“The workers who had left their workplaces in different states and gone to their villages in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown have started joining real estate projects,” Naredco President and Supertech Chairman group R K Arora said.

“The real estate developers are providing free transportation to them from their native villages to the place of employment, in addition to free ration and accommodation,” he said.

The workers who have returned from Deoria will join Supertech’s Supernova project.

“Large numbers of labourers from eastern UP now want to join real-estate projects and we are arranging their transportation and employment in coming days, to help them earn livelihood and restore construction activities at project sites,” he said.

Their return to project sites would enable the developers to complete construction and the flat buyers get their flats at the earliest, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Oli lights up Ayodhya row again, says Lord Ram was born in Nepal
Aug 09, 2020 16:15 IST
Air India Express pilot Captain Deepak Sathe’s mortal remains reach Mumbai
Aug 09, 2020 16:09 IST
Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Wishes to share with your family and friends
Aug 09, 2020 16:07 IST
Sunny Leone attacks husband Daniel Weber with a water balloon. Watch
Aug 09, 2020 15:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.