Real estate body NAREDCO to employ 2.5 lakh UP migrant workers in projects across state

According to the initial pact, around 1.25 lakh workers will be absorbed at Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida in the national capital region, while the remaining 1.25 lakh will be taken for projects across other cities in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: May 30, 2020 01:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Real estate body NAREDCO, with 250 developers as members of its UP chapter, will provide employment to 2.5 lakh migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh . (REUTERS /Photo used for representational purpose only)

Real estate body National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government to provide employment to 2.5 lakh migrant workers who have returned to the state following the coronavirus pandemic.

The MoU was signed by NAREDCO’s UP chapter in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

“We have signed an MoU with the UP government for providing employment opportunities to 2.5 lakh labourers of UP who have returned from different states because of coronavirus,” NAREDCO-UP President RK Arora told reporters in a video conference.

He called the pact a “win-win situation for labourers, the state government and homebuyers.



“This MoU is a win-win situation for labourers from UP, state government developers and also homebuyers. Labourers will be absorbed and construction work will start,” Arora said.

According to the initial pact, around 1.25 lakh workers will be absorbed at Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida in the national capital region, while the remaining 1.25 lakh will be taken for projects across other cities in UP.

Arora said the association, with 250 developers as members of its UP chapter, will also provide training to labourers to undertake construction works.

The real estate sector has been badly hit following the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to control the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Earlier this month, Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Puri had said that reverse migration of labourers and a breakdown of construction material supply chains had adversely affected real estate projects and that they will take quite some time to restart in full gear across the country.

“As we have already seen stalling of a lot of projects in Delhi-NCR [National Capital Region] due to various reasons, leading to a lot of litigations, etc, it is vital to take remedial measures now to ensure that Covid-19 does not lead to a complete breakdown of the real estate sector. Such a situation will result in many stalled projects resulting in a huge losses for all the stakeholders especially homebuyers,” he while speaking at a webinar on the 3rd anniversary of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

However, later with relaxations announced in the curbs, the government allowed construction activities in urban areas where workers were available on site and no workers were required to be brought in from outside.

On Friday, after the MoU with the Yogi Adityanath government, NAREDCO-UP president RK Arora said the association will get data of labourers from the state government, after which it will run an awareness campaign to attract labourers on their sites.

